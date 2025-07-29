Hari Hara Veera Mallu director responds to trolling on Pawan Kalyan film's VFX: ‘Knew some shots weren't up to par’

Directors Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released in theatres on Friday, with paid premieres held on Wednesday. Since the first premiere of the historical epic, starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol, was screened, the film has been criticised for its shoddy VFX and CGI shots. Director Jyothi, in an interview with ABN, called the issues with the film ‘minor’, stating that he knew beforehand some scenes weren't fully up to par. Pawan Kalyan plays an outlaw called Veera Mallu in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Director addresses Hari Hara Veera Mallu VFX shots

Jyothi addressed the trolling HHVM has faced since it went on floors, with many assuming the film would not be released, stating, “Anyone will troll only those who are in the limelight. People only get views when they write about something famous. I do not take any of the negativity to heart. Every single day, I see something negative being written about Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This is not the first time a film has taken this long to produce.”

He then addressed the criticism around the film’s scenes, particularly those involving VFX or CGI, stating that they weren’t ‘that bad’. “When they nitpicked, all they could find was that the CGI and VFX were bad in some places. No one could point out the story and screenplay, or say it’s boring, or that they can’t understand it. There are 4400 shots in the film that required CGI. I knew in my heart that a few shots weren’t up to par, but it wasn’t something huge. We needed to hold special premieres for which tickets were sold out, and they turned that minor issue into something major.”

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

HHVM stars Pawan as the titular Veera Mallu, Nidhhi Agerwal as his love interest Panchami, and Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb. Despite lukewarm reviews, the film has collected over ₹100 crore in four days since its release. Over the weekend, an updated version of the film began playing in theatres, with the bad VFX shots either trimmed or removed.