Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hari Hara Veera Mallu director responds to trolling on Pawan Kalyan film's VFX: ‘Knew some shots weren't up to par’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 06:12 am IST

Director Jyothi Krisna responded to some shots in Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu that were criticised for their shoddy VFX. 

Directors Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released in theatres on Friday, with paid premieres held on Wednesday. Since the first premiere of the historical epic, starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol, was screened, the film has been criticised for its shoddy VFX and CGI shots. Director Jyothi, in an interview with ABN, called the issues with the film ‘minor’, stating that he knew beforehand some scenes weren't fully up to par.

Pawan Kalyan plays an outlaw called Veera Mallu in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.
Pawan Kalyan plays an outlaw called Veera Mallu in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Director addresses Hari Hara Veera Mallu VFX shots

Jyothi addressed the trolling HHVM has faced since it went on floors, with many assuming the film would not be released, stating, “Anyone will troll only those who are in the limelight. People only get views when they write about something famous. I do not take any of the negativity to heart. Every single day, I see something negative being written about Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This is not the first time a film has taken this long to produce.”

He then addressed the criticism around the film’s scenes, particularly those involving VFX or CGI, stating that they weren’t ‘that bad’. “When they nitpicked, all they could find was that the CGI and VFX were bad in some places. No one could point out the story and screenplay, or say it’s boring, or that they can’t understand it. There are 4400 shots in the film that required CGI. I knew in my heart that a few shots weren’t up to par, but it wasn’t something huge. We needed to hold special premieres for which tickets were sold out, and they turned that minor issue into something major.”

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

HHVM stars Pawan as the titular Veera Mallu, Nidhhi Agerwal as his love interest Panchami, and Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb. Despite lukewarm reviews, the film has collected over 100 crore in four days since its release. Over the weekend, an updated version of the film began playing in theatres, with the bad VFX shots either trimmed or removed.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Hari Hara Veera Mallu director responds to trolling on Pawan Kalyan film's VFX: ‘Knew some shots weren't up to par’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On