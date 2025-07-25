Pawan Kalyan reacts to boycott calls for Hari Hara Veera Mallu; asks fans to ‘hit back’ at trolls if they have ‘guts’

Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s historic epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released in theatres this Thursday, with paid premieres held on Wednesday evening. The film, starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, received mixed reviews and opened to a ₹44.20 crore net collection in India. Pawan held a success meet in Hyderabad to discuss the film, addressing the calls to boycott it. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan fans schooled by theatre staff in UK for disrupting Hari Hara Veera Mallu screening with confetti. Watch) Pawan Kalyan hit back at those criticising his recent release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. (@APDeputyCMO)

Pawan Kalyan addresses calls to boycott HHVM, challenges fans

For reasons that might be political or personal, some people on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms have used hashtags like #BoycottHHVM and #DisasterHHVM since the film’s premiere. Addressing it, Pawan said, “I’ve been seeing negativity around Hari Hara Veera Mallu and boycott calls for the film. Please, go ahead. A lot of times, I believe my films might not be released or work. I mean…I come from a small place in Nellore. It’s great that I am where I am today. I don’t know my worth, but you tell me I’m successful when you want to boycott my films. Is this a Quit India movement? I’ve gone through a lot more than this.”

He then addressed his fans, urging them not to take negativity around the film to heart and challenging them to hit back if they have the ‘guts’ to do so. “I specifically want to tell something to my fans. Meeru antha sunnitham ga undakandi ayya (Don’t be so sensitive). Why are you all feeling down because someone has said something? I am the one being beaten down; you enjoy life, feel free. Don’t feel bad for every comment on social media. Dhammunte tirigi kottandi, etla daadi cheyyalo cheyyandi (If you have the guts, hit back). Chew out all the negative aspects,” said Pawan.

He also claimed that after he said that it was not about him, producer AM Ratham, or director Jyothi, but ‘about our civilisation; it’s about Bharatiyata’.

About HHVM

HHVM is partially directed by Krish and by Jyothi after he walked out of the project. The film tells the story of an outlaw called Veera Mallu who comes face-to-face with Aurangzeb in his quest for the Koh-i-Noor. It ends on a cliffhanger, setting up the story for a sequel, which has yet to go on floors.