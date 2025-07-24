Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 2 title revealed: Pawan Kalyan to face off against Bobby Deol in sequel

Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit was released in theatres on 24 July, with paid premieres held on 23 July. The film, starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Bobby Deol as the leads, was released amid high expectations to mixed reviews. The film ends by setting up things for a sequel, the title for which has been revealed. (Also Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie review: Pawan Kalyan's film is no Chhaava, just one elevation scene after another) Bobby Deol and Pawan Kalyan play Aurangzeb and Veera Mallu in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 2 title revealed

HHVM was finally released in theatres after changing the release date numerous times. Even before the film was released, in February last year, producer AM Rathnam had clarified at an event that the film was not shelved, like most people believed it to be. He also revealed then that the film will be released in two parts. In May, he announced that the first part is called Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit.

The first part of the film shows an outlaw named Veera Mallu (Pawan) heading to Delhi from Golconda in search of the Koh-i-Noor, though he also has an ulterior motive for going there. Ruling from the Lal Qila (Red Fort) is Aurangzeb (Bobby), who would like nothing more than to bend the country to his will. The first part ends by teasing a face-off between the two and revealing the title of the sequel. The next part will be called Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 – Battlefield (Yuddhabhoomi in Telugu).

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is partly directed by Krish, but AM Rathnam’s son, filmmaker Jyothi Krisna, took over the project after Krish walked out. The film was announced in 2020, but production experienced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Pawan’s political commitments. Shooting for the film was wrapped up only in May. MM Keeravaani composed the film’s music, and Part 2 has yet to go on floors.

Talking about the film’s sequel during its promotions, Pawan had said that it depends on Part 1’s box office performance and his political schedule. He said, “We will plan HHVM's sequel depending on the box office collection of part one and my schedule. We also need God's blessings for the sequel to happen.”