Krish breaks silence after walking out of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu midway; calls it ‘most passionate battle’

Director Krish Jagarlamudi was supposed to helm Pawan Kalyan’s first historic film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM), until he walked out midway. Producer AM Rathnam’s son, filmmaker Jyothi Krisna, took over the project and completed the rest of HHVM: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit. Krish broke his silence for the first time, penning a note with ‘love and fury’ about the film on his Instagram. Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal in a still from Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Krish on Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Krish posted a still of Pawan from the film as the titular character, writing that HHVM walks into the world ‘not quietly, but with purpose…with the weight of history and passion behind every frame’. He credited Pawan and Rathnam for making the film possible.

He wrote, “Our PAWAN KALYAN garu.. an extraordinary force blessed by something far greater. There’s a fire in him that no camera can fully capture… a kind of power that comes from purpose. His ever-burning spirit is what breathed life into #HariHaraVeeraMallu. He gave HHVM its spine, its soul, and its storm.”

Krish also called Rathnam the ‘architect’ behind some of ‘Indian cinema’s grand experiences’. “His ability to see big, to hold the chaos, and to build with faith… is rare. #HHVM is what it is because of his unwavering strength,” wrote the filmmaker, adding, “This film is one of my most passionate battles.. not just as a director, but as an explorer of forgotten history, a seeker of uncomfortable truths, an opportunity for world-building, and above all, a believer in cinema that entertin and enlighten at the same time.”

He ended the note by thanking both the ‘legends’ and writing, “And now, a culmination of years of fire and faith will finally be unveiled. It’s fierce. It’s rooted. And it’s yours. With love and fury, Krish Jagarlamudi.”

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released on 24 July, with paid premieres scheduled for 23 July. The film will feature Pawan as the titular outlaw, Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb, and Nidhhi Agerwal as a dancer named Panchami. Veera Mallu will face off against Mughal rule on his quest for the Koh-i-Noor in the film.

Pawan, who is famously not involved in film promotions, held a press meet in Hyderabad to promote the film and spoke highly of it at the pre-release event on Monday.