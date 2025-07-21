Pawan Kalyan is unsure of acting future after Hari Hara Veera Mallu: ‘Don't know how many films I can do’

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, held a rare press conference in Hyderabad to discuss his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM). While discussing choreographing a 20-minute fight scene for the film’s climax, he also opened up about how ‘difficult’ it is to act in films after entering politics. Pawan Kalyan designed a 20-minute action sequence during the film's climax.

Pawan Kalyan on acting and designing HHVM’s climax

Pawan opened up at the press meet about ‘shouldering’ the climax fight scene out of his love for martial arts, interest in the scene which sees him face off the Mughal empire and more. He said, “I could not give them time to shoot. But I set aside my busy schedule for 57 days to shoot the climax in mid-May under the hot sun. The film put all my martial arts training to use. I designed the climax with some action choreographers, and the drama in the scene will connect with everyone. It shows how Indians suffered under Mughal rule.”

He then added that he’s aware of how difficult it is going to be for him to juggle politics and acting. “Nenu politics ki velipoina taravata, Deputy CM badyatulu teeskunna taravata, andarki…aipoindi, inka cinemalu cheyyaledu itanu, ela chestadu? Adi naku telsu kashtam ani. (After I entered politics and took over the responsibility of being the Deputy CM, everyone wondered how I could continue to act in films. I also don't know how many films I can do.) But I wanted to give my best to this film,” he said.

Pawan also spoke at the press conference about his respect for cinema, a field he believes is free of caste, region, and language disparities. He also stated that he decided to give HHVM his all for producer AM Rathnam.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

HHVM shows Pawan as the titular outlaw who faces off against Bobby Deol’s Aurangzeb and rescues dancer Panchami, played by Nidhhi Agerwal. The film is produced by AM Rathnam and directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna. The first part, HHVM: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, will be released in theatres on 24 July.

Before entering politics, Pawan also said yes to Sujeeth's They Call Him OG and Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He has yet to wrap up shooting for both films.