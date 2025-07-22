Pawan Kalyan answers why Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the 1st film he's promoting in a long time: ‘Not because of arrogance’

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is one of those Tollywood stars who is famously known for not promoting his upcoming films on social media or in person. In fact, even the actor admits it’s hard to remember when he last spoke to the media to promote a film. Talking at a rarely held press conference in Hyderabad to promote Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM), Pawan assured people that it’s not something born out of ‘arrogance’. Pawan Kalyan plays the titular character in Krish and Jyothi Krisna's Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Pawan Kalyan on promoting films

Pawan spoke about why he doesn’t promote his films, he said, “It feels a little odd to talk without a podium. I can’t remember the last time I promoted a film with the press. I feel shy about beating my own drum and talking about my films. It’s not out of arrogance, I just don’t know what to say. But I decided to speak about this film today for (producer) AM Rathnam garu.”

Pawan also called himself an ‘accidental actor’ and stated that he got used to not promoting films because early in his career, his producers and media believed he was not ‘sellable’. “When they asked me to dance on a bus in Suswaghatam, I thought I would die. I told my sister-in-law (brother Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha) I can’t act anymore. When I began my career, I was called unsellable. Magazines wouldn’t even publish my photos. So, I got used to not taking part in publicity for my films.”

The actor-politician got candid and stated that while he might be well-known in politics and a known face to the country, he is not on par with his colleagues from the industry. He also mentioned that he isn’t ‘talkative’, unless it has to do with politics, adding, “If a film is good, you don’t need to talk about it. If it’s bad, you don’t need to do it anyway.”

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

HHVM is directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna and produced by AM Rathnam. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Pawan plays the titular outlaw, who fights against the Mughal empire and tries to get back the Koh-i-Noor. The film will be released in theatres on 24 July, with premieres scheduled for July 23.