Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra to premiere at TIFF 2025; first look has viewers hooked

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Bandar (Monkey in a Cage), which stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, is set to have its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), taking place from September 4 to 14. The project, backed by producer Nikhil Dwivedi, marked the official unveiling of the film’s title and cast with a poster released on Tuesday. Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap and featuring Bobby Deol, is set for its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival.

Bandar's first look out

The first glimpse of Bobby's intense look from the film was shared by the actor on Instagram with the caption: “The story that should not have been told… But is the Official Selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Our film inspired from true events is premiering at #tiff50.”

Internet reacts

As Bobby dropped the poster, many friends from the film industry applauded his look from the film. Bobby's brother, actor Sunny Deol, reacted with heart and thumbs-up emojis. Actor Vikrant Massey said, “Many congratulations Sir (red heart emoji) (evil eye emoji)”. Actor Pooja Hegde responded, “Bobssss (with applause emoji)”. Actor Darshan Kumar commented, “Heartiest congratulations”

About Bandar

Anurag, known for gritty cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and Ugly, returns to international festival circuits with his signature raw narrative style. Bobby leads the ensemble cast alongside acclaimed actors Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi.

The film has been produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, who previously backed Veere Di Wedding and this year’s CTRL. He is also producing the upcoming fantasy drama Naagin starring Shraddha Kapoor. The date of the premiere is yet to be announced by the makers.

Other Indian films at TIFF 2025

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, TIFF 2025 will showcase films from over 30 countries. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound and Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay are among the other Indian films to be screened at the annual festival.