Pawan Kalyan fans schooled by theatre staff in UK for disrupting Hari Hara Veera Mallu screening with confetti. Watch

Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, with Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, was released in theatres on Thursday, with paid premieres held on Wednesday evening. A video taken at a Cineworld theatre in the UK shows fans getting schooled by theatre staff for disrupting the film’s screening by throwing confetti. (Also Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie review: Pawan Kalyan's film is no Chhaava, just one elevation scene after another) A screening of Hari Hara Veera Mallu was halted in UK to address the ruckus created by Pawan Kalyan fans.

Pawan Kalyan fans disrupt HHVM screening in UK

A video shot by a TikTok user shows a screening of HHVM halted midway. In the video, the staff can be seen confronting Pawan’s fans for creating a ruckus. The theatre floor is littered with confetti. The staff can be seen telling the fans they cannot throw confetti inside the theatre and that if they wanted to celebrate, they should’ve taken prior permission.

The fans, however, seem unremorseful, stating that there was no note outside asking them not to. One fan even pitches in to randomly complain about how the theatre speakers aren’t loud enough, even as the staff explains that the confetti will make it harder for them to clean the theatre. They also switch topics instead of hearing out the staff, to point out that someone is making a video.

Internet reacts

As soon as the video began making the rounds online, the internet was miffed at the fans not just for throwing confetti, but for their reactions too. One Instagram user commented, “Good on the staff absolutely outrageous.” Another wrote, “The guy said, if you put a note outside we wont do it. Ah yes, because clearly the only thing stopping y’all from behaving like decent humans is the absence of a polite little note outside. Maybe next time we’ll add one that says, Try not to act like it’s your uncle’s farmhouse party.”

A Redditor pointed out that some US theatres allow throwing confetti, but require you to clean it up, “Actually in the US, for some theatres like mine, for FDFS, you are allowed to throw confetti in theatres with permission of the owner, but you have to clean it up. Thats their rule. If you don’t, then they ban you.” Numerous others left comments like, “Make them clean it,” and “I am happy they are getting called out.”

HHVM stars Pawan as the titular outlaw, Nidhhi Agerwal as a Devadasi called Panchami and Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb. It tells the story of how Veera Mallu travels from Golconda to Delhi to retrieve the Koh-i-Noor.