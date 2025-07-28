Hari Hara Veera Mallu scenes with bad VFX tweaked/removed from Pawan Kalyan film; fans wonder why it wasn't done before

Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit, starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, and Nidhhi Agerwal, was released in theatres last Thursday. Paid premieres were held on Wednesday evening. A tweaked version of the film was almost silently released in theatres after it was criticised for bad VFX and unnecessary scenes. (Also Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan film earns just over ₹9 cr; no recovery even on Saturday) Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu was criticised for its shoddy VFX and storyline.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu tweaked version released

Fans who rewatched HHVM over the weekend noticed that some scenes in the film had been trimmed, while a huge chunk towards the end was removed. They began posting pictures and videos from theatres across Telugu states, commenting on how the film looks much better now with the changes.

One fan posted how the film ending was trimmed down, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Perfect cut idi matram (This is the perfect cut)...Ending on a high note .....and that vfx tooo.” Another wrote, “#HariHaraVeeraMallu few unwanted VFX shots have been removed.” One fan commented, “Had they done this before...” Another wrote, “Ee pani edho mundhe chesunte bavundedi kadara (Would’ve been nice had they done this beforehand).”

The HHVM team also confirmed that the film has been tweaked on X, writing, “BATTLE FOR DHARMA JUST GOT BIGGER. Updated & reloaded content across all screens for the BEST cinematic experience. #HariHaraVeeraMallu - IN CINEMAS NOW.”

Which scenes were moved or tweaked in HHVM

A Pawan fan who re-watched HHVM over the weekend wrote, “Banda rai scene fast chesaru. Bad Horse riding VFX scenes, Baanam scene, Flag Scene removed, Some of the Scene Was Improvise & Climax ends with Aandhi vachesindi (They fastened the scene with the boulder, bad horse riding scenes, the arrow scene, and the flag scene with bad VFX were removed. Some scenes were improved, and the climax ends with the storm dialogue.)”

Another fan wrote, “1. Maata vinaali somg mundu banda rayu padatam .. avi crisp ga change chesaru. (The boulder scene before Maata Vinaali song is crisper now.) 2. Horse riding scenes front view .. limited to just 2 shots. 3. Flag scene deleted. 4. Yaagam scene .. 3 arrow shot was good now. 5. Pre climax became Climax (almost).”

The most significant change to HHVM was made to the film’s climax, where Pawan’s Veera Mallu and Bobby Deol’s Aurangzeb face off in a tornado. It looks like the scene has been completely removed from the film, and it ends with the shot where Aurangzeb says, “Aandhi vachesindi (The storm is here),” while Pawan is riding in. Around 10-15 minutes of footage has been chopped from the film’s ending.

HHVM still ends by announcing that a Part 2, Battlefield, Yuddhabhoomi in Telugu, will continue the story. According to Sacnilk, the film has made ₹75.65 crore net in India since its release.