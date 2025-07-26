Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan's film is beyond help; no recovery even on Saturday

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 3: It is safe to say now that the audience has indeed rejected Pawan Kalyan's latest movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu has managed a slim haul of just ₹8.54 crore. The figure would be respectable in any other situation but it does tell an unhappy tale when one sees the stark difference between day 1 and day 3 figures. Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 3: Nidhhi Agerwal and Pawan Kalyan in a still from the movie.

As per Sacnilk.com, the total, 3-day haul for the movie stands at ₹64 crore, a healthy sum for sure. But a large chunk of that came from day 1 collection of ₹34 crore (Thursday) and ₹12 crore (Wednesday previews). On day 2, after bad reviews and poor word of mouth, the film plunged drastically to just ₹8 crore on Day 2. It seems like Sunday will register a similar, if not worse, trend.

Worldwide collection by Day 2 stood at ₹77 crore.

Day Domestic Collection Day 0 (Wednesday previews) ₹ 12.75 crore Day 1 ₹ 34.75 crore Day 2 ₹ 8 crore Day 3 ₹ 8,4 crore Total ₹ 64 crore View All Prev Next

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a historical action drama that chronicles the journey of a rebellious outlaw who rises against tyranny to fight for his people.

Directed by Jyothi Krishna, the film is penned by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava. This is Pawan's first movie since he became the deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.

Against the backdrop of a time marked by power struggles and uprisings, the story unfolds during a period that shaped the region’s destiny.

Pawan Kalyan stars as the titular *Hari Hara Veera Mallu*, a valiant warrior who takes a stand for justice during a volatile era.

The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol also plays a pivotal role in the film, which features music by Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning composer MM Keeravani.

Produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam, the film promises a grand cinematic experience.