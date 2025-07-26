Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan film tanks; total haul now just 70 crore

Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 2: Expectations were high from Pawan Kalyan's latest action film; but it seems like he has not been able to deliver too well. Amid bad word of mouth and reviews, the film suffered a massive drop in collections on day 2, not just in India but also overseas. Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan attends a press conference for his Telugu-language movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' in Hyderabad on July 21, 2025.(AFP)

Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide haul

A report on box office aggregator website Sacnilk.com, says that the film earned a meagre ₹10 crore worldwide on day 2. On Thursday, opening day, the film collected ₹67 crore worldwide, On day 2, that total moved to just ₹77 crore. Of this, ₹65 crore is from domestic business. Sacnilk called it a ‘devastating 80%+ drop from its full opening day (including premieres), and about 75% from the pure day 1 figures.'

“The movie needs around ₹225 crore worldwide gross collection to break even, but that target is looking far from reality,” the report added.

Day Domestic Collection Day 0 (Wednesday previews) ₹ 12.75 crore Day 1 ₹ 34.75 crore Day 2 ₹ 8 crore Total ₹ 55 crore Prev Next

About the movie

Hari Hara Veera Mallu marked Pawan Kalyan's first release after becoming Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.

The historial drama directed by AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi features Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol and music by MM Keeravani. The film is produced by Mega Surya Production.

The Andhra Pradesh government approved a price hike for the movie--single screens of ₹100 and multiplex of ₹300 and five shows a day at all the screens for one week.

A grand pre-release event was held in Visakhapatnam on July 23, drawing a huge crowd of fans and prominent personalities from cinema and politics alike.

The Deputy CM, popularly known as Power Star Pawan Kalyan (PSPK), addressed the gathering. He shared his reflections and connected with both his admirers and influential attendees from various fields.

Kalyan said that 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' got postponed several times, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and his commitments in the political arena.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads: "HHVM has been in production for over half a decade, and while the makers had their own mountains to climb, the film just feels like a wasted opportunity. Where Laxman Utekar’s Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava succeeds in making you root for the resistance against Aurangzeb’s tyranny, this film meanders while pretending to have a purpose for it all. Does HHVM have moments where you see the potential? Sure. But a story like this needed a deft hand, which it lacks."