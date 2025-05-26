Allu Aravind backs Pawan Kalyan and questions theatre bandh during HHVM release; Dil Raju claims ‘miscommunication’

Ever since news came out two weeks ago that the exhibitors in the Telugu states are debating calling for a theatre bandh from 1 June, should their demands not be met, allegations have been thrown around. Actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, whose film Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM) was in the line of fire, also called out the Telugu film industry for lacking respect for the government. Since then, the bigwigs in the film industry have scrambled to make things right, at least publicly. (Also Read: Telugu film industry doesn't have ‘minimum respect or gratitude towards Andhra Pradesh govt’, says Pawan Kalyan) Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released in theatres on June 12.

What did Pawan Kalyan say?

On Saturday, the actor-politician called out the film industry’s lack of respect, pointing out that the film chamber has yet to meet AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu since he came into power. Pawan said, “At a time when the government is thinking of giving industry status and developing the film industry, including ensuring that their (film makers) respect is not lowered, they do not have even a minimum respect or gratitude towards the Andhra Pradesh government.” While he did not bring up the bandh, his film HHVM, which was supposed to be released on 12 June, would’ve been affected.

Allu Aravind support Pawan Kalyan, questions bandh

On Sunday, producer Allu Aravind, who is also Pawan’s brother, Chiranjeevi’s brother-in-law, backed the actor-politician and questioned the bandh. “When Pawan Kalyan’s film is about to release, how do you call for a theatre bandh? He has helped the industry so much since he came into power. When we went to meet him for ticket hikes once, he asked us to meet CM Chandrababu Naidu with the chamber (Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce).”

However, Aravind claims that no one bothered to meet the CM despite Pawan asking them to, saying, “But no one bothered to meet the CM till date. Someone even questioned what our private business has to do with the government. If that’s true, why did the bigwigs of the film industry go to meet the former CM? Don’t we owe them more respect than this?”

Producer Naga Vamsi also posted a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) that read, “Unnecessary issues created at times when focus was needed elsewhere have led to much bigger problems, ones that could have been easily avoided if common sense had taken the driver’s seat.”

Dil Raju claims it’s all a ‘miscommunication’

Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju held a press meet in Hyderabad on Monday to chalk it all down to nothing but ‘miscommunication’. “Kalyan garu is angry today; he has the right to scold us. We will bear it. His anger is justified, but it’s not true that his film was targeted. It happened because you also printed such headlines,” he said, also blaming the media, adding, “No one has the audacity to stop his film from releasing. This was also miscommunicated to the governments. As a film industry, the chamber should’ve met the AP CM. Don't ask me questions on why we need to meet the government in the first place.”

Raju also claimed that the theatre bandh was ‘blown out of proportion’ after the East Godavari exhibitors kicked off the conversation around the revenue system on 19 April. He also claimed that not all films follow the rental-based model, but most follow the percentage model. “More than anything, when this conversation began, the HHVM release date was not locked. I never encouraged the exhibitors to shut down theatres,” he claimed, adding, “Ideally, Allu Aravind and I should’ve held a press meet together. But there’s no unity in the film industry among anyone.” He also blamed the chamber for not speaking up about the issue as soon as the news came out.