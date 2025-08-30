Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi turn pallbearers for Allu Kanakaratnam; emotional Ram Charan pays his final respects

Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah's wife, and Allu Arjun's paternal and Ram Charan's maternal grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, died on Saturday at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. Actor Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen paying their last respects to her and turned pallbearers to carry Allu Kanakaratnam’s body on their shoulders. (Also read: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, dies at 94; Chiranjeevi pens emotional note for mother-in-law) Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi stood united in grief as they turned pallbearers.

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi turn pallbearers

In a paparazzi video that has surfaced on Instagram, Allu Arjun, his son Allu Ayaan, and Chiranjeevi were the ones who were in the front as they turned pallbearers along with many other men from the family. Ram Charan was at the other end. They carefully brought her body out on a bed made with bamboo wrapped in white cloth.

Ram Charan pays his last respects

In another video, Allu was seen giving his son a tight hug as he broke down in tears. Actor Ram Charan, who was busy shooting for his upcoming movie Peddi in Mysore, left the shoot to return to Hyderabad to be with the family. He looked emotional as he paid his last respects to Allu Kanakaratnam. He gave Allu Aravind a hug upon arrival. He also put rose petals on her feet and was seen with folded hands in front of her body. Her mortal remains were kept at her son Allu Aravind's house for family and friends to offer their condolences.

Allu Kanakaratnam breathed her last in the early hours of Saturday at 1:45 AM due to age-related ailments. Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a note on his mother-in-law's demise. It read, "Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti."