Allu Arjun, Ram Charan's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, dies at 94; Chiranjeevi pens emotional note for mother-in-law

Legendary actor and Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah's wife, and Allu Arjun's paternal and Ram Charan's maternal grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, died on Saturday at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. After hearing the news, Allu Arjun was seen arriving in Hyderabad from Mumbai, while Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note on social media. Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, died at 94.

Chiranjeevi confirms the demise of his mother-in-law in emotional note

On Saturday, Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned an emotional note on his mother-in-law's sudden demise. He wrote, "Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti."

Allu Kanakaratnam breathed her last in the early hours of Saturday at 1:45 AM due to age-related ailments. According to a report in 123 Telugu, her last rites will be performed this afternoon at Kokapet. Her grandson Ram Charan was busy shooting for his upcoming movie Peddi in Mysore but left the shoot to return to Hyderabad and be with his family during the difficult time.

Allu Arjun, who was also in Mumbai for Atlee's film, was seen arriving in Hyderabad from Mumbai to pay his last respects to his grandmother. Her mortal remains have been kept at her son Allu Aravind's house for family and friends to offer their condolences.

Allu Arjun's bond with his grandmother

Allu Arjun shared a close bond with his grandmother. In December 2024, when the actor was embroiled in a row following the death of a fan in Hyderabad during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, he was arrested and returned home from jail the next morning. When he returned home, his grandmother was seen getting emotional and performing a ritual to ward off the evil eye from the actor. The video surfaced on the internet, and fans couldn't help but gush over their sweet bond.