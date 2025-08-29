Kamalinee Mukherjee quit Telugu cinema because she was ‘hurt’ with how she was portrayed in Ram Charan film

It has been a while since the audience in the Telugu states has seen Kamalinee Mukherjee on the big screen. Popular there in the early 2000s, the actor was nowhere to be found after the 2014 film Govindudu Andarivadele, which starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. On the D-Talks podcast, Kamalinee revealed that she was ‘hurt’ by the way her character was portrayed in the film, prompting her to quit Telugu cinema. Kamalinee Mukherjee was a popular face in Telugu cinema in the early 2000s.

Kamalinee Mukherjee said she was ‘hurt’ with how her role turned out

Kamalinee said that her experience of shooting for Govindudu Andarivadele was ‘amazing’ but she felt ‘out of place’ by the end of it all. “Not because of the crew. Because all my co-actors and people on the set were very amazing and supportive. I just wasn’t very comfortable about how my role in the film turned out. So, it wasn’t anything contentious. It wasn’t like a fight or something. I just stepped back from Telugu films after that for a while because I felt hurt. I felt hurt about the way it (her role) turned out,” she said.

However, Kamalinee doesn’t ‘hold a grudge’ against anyone, she claimed, adding, “Sometimes you think that this is your scene. And this is the best thing. Then, when you go back and watch, the director realises it didn’t come out the way you did, or it doesn’t have the impact it’s supposed to. And we are not made aware of those things. But the way I felt was very personal to me, and that kind of hurt me. I thought I needed to step back from Telugu films and maybe try other languages.”

About Kamalinee Mukherjee

After the 2004 Hindi film Phir Milenge, Kamalinee debuted in Telugu the same year with the Sekhar Kammula film Anand. She later went on to act in hits like Style, Godavari and Happy Days. Her Tamil debut was with the 2009 film Kadhalna Summa Illai, a remake of the 2008 film Gamyam. Her Malayalam debut was with the 2010 film Kutty Shranku.

Govindudu Andarivadele was her last film in Telugu. In it, she played a character called Chitra. In 2016, she acted in the Tamil film Iraivi and the Malayalam film Pulimurugan.