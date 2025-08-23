Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh to share screen for the first time in Anil Ravipudi's Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will share the screen for the first time in Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming film Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. Talking about it at the title glimpse launch in Hyderabad on Friday, Anil called the combination a ‘sweet surprise’. Here’s what he said. Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi share a close friendship and will be seen together on screen for the first time.

Venkatesh to share the screen with Chiranjeevi

There have long been rumours that Venkatesh will play a key role in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film MSVG. Confirming it to the press on Friday, Anil said, “As soon as I asked Venkatesh, he agreed to give the voice-over for Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu’s title glimpse. So, thanks to Victory Venkatesh garu. He has just given his voice so far and will soon give an entry in the film too. So, we are all about to see what the combo of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh will look like. You will all have a sweet surprise this Sankranthi.”

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

MSVG is directed by Anil and stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles, with Venkatesh playing a key character. Visuals of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara shooting for a wedding scene from the film leaked online in July when a YouTuber from Kerala uploaded a video. The film is touted to be a comedy, much like most of Anil’s previous films. The title glimpse of MSVG showed Chiranjeevi dressed in a suit and smoking a cigarette while flanked by security. It also showed him wearing an ID card on his chest. The film is named after Chiranjeevi’s real name, Sivasankara Varaprasad.

Upcoming work

MSVG is Anil’s first film with Chiranjeevi. He previously worked with Venkatesh in the hit family comedies F2: Fun and Frustration and F3. They also worked together in Sankranthiki Vasthunam, the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025, with a collection of ₹255.2 crore worldwide. Apart from the film with Anil, Chiranjeevi will also star in Vassishta’s Vishwambhara and a yet-to-be-titled film by Srikanth Odela.