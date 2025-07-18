Video of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara shooting a wedding scene on boat in Kerala for Anil Ravipudi's film leaks online

Anil Ravipudi, known for his family comedy movies, is shooting for a yet-to-be-titled comedy film with Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. A video of the lead actors shooting outdoors in Kerala for what looks like a wedding scene is now doing the rounds on social media. (Also Read: Vishwambhara story leaked: Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan's epic adventure to explore this Hinduism cosmology concept) Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara were shooting on a boat in Kerala for Anil Ravipudi film.

Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara shoot in Kerala; video leaks

A YouTuber posted a vlog of how Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara shot a scene in Alappuzha, Kerala. In the video, taken from a distance, two traditional boats can be seen sailing side by side, decked out in yellow flowers.

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara sit on one boat, dressed in matching white outfits, facing the camera. The crew can be seen crowding on the space left and in the other boat. The YouTuber also mentioned that it looks like they were shooting a wedding scene on the boat.

At one point, Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara also board a traditional houseboat. People, including the YouTuber’s family members, were seen gathering by the banks to watch the shooting. Fans who spotted the video soon began re-posting it on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Recent work

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2023 films Waltair Veerayya and Bholaa Shankar. The former film, which also starred Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, was a hit, while the latter film, with Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia, received lukewarm reviews. He will soon star in Vassishta’s fantasy film Vishwambhara, which will hit screens this year. Apart from the comedy film with Anil, he also said yes to a film by Srikanth Odela.

Nayanthara, who worked with Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather, was last seen in the Netflix film Test. She has Toxic with Yash, Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students with Nivin Pauly, Patriot with Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil, Mookuthi Amman 2, Hi and Rakkayie lined up for release.