Vassishta's father drops a bomb about the shoddy visuals in Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara teaser: ‘It's all AI-generated’

When it was announced that director Malladi Vassishta of Bimbisara-fame was teaming up with Chiranjeevi for a socio-fantasy film à la the actor’s 1990 hit Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, expectations were sky high. What gave fans a reality check was the teaser of Vishwabhara, which was released in October last year and was called out for its shoddy visuals. Months later, Vassishta’s father, producer Satyanarayana Reddy, now addressed it in an interview with TeluguOne. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi shares health update of Pawan Kalyan's son Mark Shankar, says he is ‘back home and recovering well’) Chiranjeevi plays the lead role in Vassistha's socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara.

Vassishta’s father on Vishwambhara teaser VFX

Vishwambhara was supposed to be released for Sankranthi, but Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer took over its release date. Satyanarayana says that his son and the team ‘miscalculated’ how long it would take for them to shoot and complete the CGI for the film. “They calculated incorrectly how long it would take to shoot and later do the CGI. When they asked the CGI team how long it would take, they said 3 months. They asked them to take 6 months if it meant the output would be good. The CGI team also didn't give them a realistic timeline because they didn’t want to let a good deal go.”

He then dropped the bomb, saying that the visuals in the teaser were AI-generated because the CGI team didn’t deliver it on time. Moreover, he claimed these visuals wouldn’t even be in the film, stating, “The plan was to release the film for Sankranthi, and they were running out of time. So, they used AI at the last minute to render scenes, but it’s not proper CGI that was done as expected. It won’t be in the movie. (After the teaser was released) they were scared and realised they needed time to finish the film properly.”

Internet reacts

Reactions varied to the statement, with some expressing shock and others wondering if the story was cooked up to save face. “Damage Control,” commented one fan sharing the clip of the interview on X (formerly Twitter). “What's the hurry, sir? Please do make a lifetime movie this time,” wrote another. One asked, “Ante sainma lo ee matram kuda quality vundada?? (So you’re saying the film will be worse)?” A fan even questioned, “Ipudu entraa Chiru ayinaa original ah? Leka AI chiru ah??? (So, Chiranjeevi in the teaser is real or AI?)”

Vishwambhara stars Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath. It is produced by UV Creations and is expected to be released sometime this year. Oscar winner MM Keeravaani is composing the music.