Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan react to ‘loopy’ divorce rumours with cheeky humour. See pic

Recently, when Vignesh Shivan hired POCSO-accused choreographer Jani Master for his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany, he and Nayanthara faced a lot of flak for the move. A fake screengrab of Nayanthara refusing to take accountability and calling her marriage a ‘big mistake’ also did the rounds on social media, leading to rumours of a divorce. The star couple decided to respond to this ‘loopy’ news with a touch of humour. (Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan under fire for collaborating with choreographer accused for sexually assaulting a minor) Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been married since 2022 and share twin sons.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan react to divorce rumours

Nayanthara and Vignesh reacted to rumours of trouble in paradise in their own style. She posted a picture of them looking at something with incredulous looks on their faces. The caption on the post reads, “Our reaction when we see loopy news about us!”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan reacted to rumours of their divorce.

Recently, a screengrab of a fake Instagram story kept doing the rounds on social media, with the person who posted it claiming Nayanthara deleted it from her Instagram stories. The text on it reads, “Marriage is a big mistake when you get married to a stupid guy. You do not have to take responsibility of your husband’s actions because men generally won’t grow up. Better leave me TF alone. I’m so done already with y’all bitc#es.” While some believed their marriage was in trouble, others took it with a grain of salt and questioned the veracity of the post.

A screengrab of the fake Instagram post that did the rounds on social media.

About Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh first met on the sets of his debut directorial, the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Dhanush had produced the project, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a hit, and the couple fell in love. They got married in a grand ceremony in June 2022, and in October the same year, had their twin sons Uyir and Ulag through surrogacy.

Nayanthara was last seen in the Netflix film Test with Madhavan and Siddharth. She has numerous projects lined up, including Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Mookuthi Amman 2, an untitled film with Chiranjeevi, Dear Students and more. Vignesh’s Love Insurance Kompany stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. It will be released on 18 September.