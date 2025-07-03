Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan under fire for collaborating with choreographer accused for sexually assaulting a minor

Actor-producer Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are facing criticism on social media after confirming their collaboration with choreographer Jani Master, who is currently facing allegations of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are criticised for working with choreographer Jani Master, who faces sexual assault allegations.

Jani Master posts about working with Vignesh Shivan

The backlash erupted after Vignesh Shivan re-shared an Instagram Story announcing Jani Master's involvement in his upcoming film, Love Insurance Kompany.

On July 1, Jani Master posted a photo and a behind-the-scenes video with Shivan from the film’s set, writing: “Candid & crazy with the dearest #VigneshShivan Sir on the sets of #LoveInsuranceKompany. It’s always a joy working with you for the care, respect, and trust you shower on me, sir. Can’t wait to show the magic we created.”

The post quickly went viral, prompting outrage online. Many users questioned the couple’s decision to work with someone accused of a serious crime, with some accusing them of “platforming a sexual predator.” Nayanthara, one of the film’s producers, was also called out for her association with the project.

Internet reacts

Singer Chinmayi Sripada on X (formely known as Twitter) wrote, “Jani is out on conditional bail involving a minor’s sexual assault. We as a people seem to love ‘talented’ offenders and will keep promoting them and keeping them in positions of power which the offenders use to harangue the women more - “See nothing will happen to me.” It is just how we are. Sweeeeeet!”

A social media user wrote, “Nayan called herself a self-made woman who knows the struggles of female actors, urged stars to speak out, and thanked those who supported her. Yet she's fine with her husband backing a man accused under POCSO. Why the double standards? ”

Another user wrote on X, “There’s something seriously wrong with this guy. Casting bayilvan ranganathan, seeman and now bringing in this pedo, calling him sweet and saying love you ewwww. 🤢 Hope the movie flops badly and this disgusting l****a disappears from the industry forever.”

An X user commented, “Don't know when wikki is gonna understand he's not a single person anymore.Whatever he does/speaks directly attached to #Nayanthara. She is a self made woman who stood up for herself and women in cinema in the past. A happy post with a pedophile dance master is seriously a big mess (sic)”

Another social media user wrote, “It's not news that Vignesh Shivan and Nayan support predators. Why are y'all surprised?”

Jani Master's POCSO case

The backlash stems from a September 2024 case in which Jani Master reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting a junior colleague when she was a minor. He was arrested under the POCSO Act and later released on conditional bail. Following his arrest, his National Award for Best Choreography, for the song Megam Karukkatha from Thiruchitrambalam, was revoked.