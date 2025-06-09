Nayanthara turns poet, wishes Vignesh Shivan on wedding anniversary with cute pics: 'You're everything my soul wanted'

Actor Nayanthara and film director Vignesh Shivan clocked their third wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Nayanthara posted a carousel of photos as she wished Vignesh Shivan with a beautiful poem. (Also Read | Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's twins vibe to Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Chuttamalle) Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been married for three years now.

Nayanthara wishes Vignesh Shivan on wedding anniversary

In the pictures, Nayanthara and Vignesh sat at a coffee shop as they shared conversations and laughter. In a photo, Vignesh was seen resting his head on Nayanthara's shoulder. They also closed their eyes as they touched their foreheads.

Nayanthara shares pics with Uyir, Ulag too

Nayanthara also shared candid solo photos of herself and Vignesh. Their sons Uyir and Ulag also joined them for pictures. In the photos, Nayanthara was seen in a white top, matching pants and a green blazer. Vignesh opted for a cream T-shirt and shorts. Uyir and Ulag were seen in matching outfits--blue and white sweater and black pants.

Nayanthara's sweet poem for Vignesh

Sharing the photos, Nayanthara captioned it, "May you often wonder Who loves the other more, and may you Never find the answer. Don’t know how else to describe us (red heart emoji). You are everything my soul has ever wanted (halo face emoji). From two of us to four of us. Couldn’t have asked for more (halo face and nazar amulet emojis). You showed me what LOVE should be like!"

"Happy Anniversary, partner (red heart emojis). Love you, always & forever (infinity, halo face, nazar amulet, red heart and kissing face emojis)," concluded her note. Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot in June 2022. In October the same year, they announced the birth of twin sons--Uyir and Ulag through surrogacy.

About Nayanthara's projects

Nayanthara was last seen in Test, a thriller co-starring R. Madhavan and Siddharth. The project, helmed by Sashikanth, was released on OTT on April 4. Fans will see Nayanthara in the upcoming action drama Mega157, which stars Chiranjeevi. Directed by Anil Ravipudi the film is set for release during Sankranti 2026.

Nayanthara also has Rakkayie, a period-action drama directed by Senthil Nallasamy. She has also joined the cast of Mahesh Narayanan's much-anticipated Malayalam film, tentatively titled MMMN. This project will also feature Mohanlal and Mammootty. Nayanthara will also be part of the Malayalam movie Dear Students with Nivin Pauly. Dear Students is directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip.