Telugu star Venkatesh’s upcoming roster includes three new major projects for 2025-26

Venkatesh, one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, is riding high on the success of his last release Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which made over ₹300 crore at the box office. Nearly half a year later, the actor is yet to officially announce his upcoming slate of projects, but according to the latest buzz in industry circles, he is said to have locked three big films in Telugu. Telugu star Venkatesh

Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi's combo is eagerly awaited

First up is a film with Mega Star Chiranjeevi that is being directed by Anil Ravipudi. Venkatesh plays a key role, and has allotted 30 days for the shoot. He will wrap up the film in July 2025. Venkatesh’s special role in Anil's next has become the talk of the town. The star hero is known for his comic timing, and his scenes with Chiranjeevi are going to be a riot, it is being reported.

Then, he has locked Ala Vaikunthapurramloo fame Trivikram Srinivas's next, which will be produced by Sithara Entertainments, the makers of Jersey and DJ Tillu. The shooting of the film is expected to begin in August 2025. This is the first time that Venkatesh is teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas, and there is a massive buzz around this film.

Last, but definitely not the least, Venkatesh has also signed the third and final instalment of the Drishyam franchise. The first two instalments of Drishyam were smash hits, and now the wait is on for the third part, which, according to the latest, will kick off in October. Venkatesh will be teaming up with Meena in this family thriller. The Malayalam original and the Hindi version will also be shot simultaneously.

Venkatesh is known to sign films at leisure and is not after star directors, and does only those films that showcase him in new avatars. Apart from the above-mentioned films, the Saindhav actor is also in talks for web series with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Though talks are in the initial stages, more details will be out soon.