Allu Arjun shields daughter Arha's eyes from paparazzi's camera flashes as they step out in Mumbai for family dinner

Actor Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy, and their daughter Arha stepped out for family dinner in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the trio emerged on social media platforms. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are parents to son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

Allu Arjun, wife Sneha, daughter step out for dinner in Mumbai

In a video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Arjun and Sneha were seen stepping out of their car and entering a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. While Sneha was busy with her phone, Arjun simply briefly waved at the paparazzi before entering the restaurant. For the outing, Arjun wore an off white T-shirt and matching trousers. Sneha was seen in a black T-shirt and white pants.

Allu Arjun turns protective for daughter Arha

When they stepped out of the restaurant, the paparazzi were seen surrounding them. As they clicked pictures using camera flashes, Sneha and Arha were seen rapidly blinking and trying to shield their eyes from it. After Arjun stepped out of the restaurant, he covered Arha's eyes and escorted her to the car.

Arjun married Sneha in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011. They welcomed Ayaan in 2014 and Arha in 2016. In March this year, Arjun and Sneha celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Arjun and Sneha celebrated their anniversary by cutting a cake together. Sharing photos on Instagram, Sneha wrote, “Happy anniversary to us (nazar amulet and pink heart emojis).”

Arjun's recent film

Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released in theatres on December 5 last year. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Arjun reprised his role as Pushpa Raj. The film was an all-time blockbuster, grossing over ₹1800 crore worldwide.

Fans will see him next in director Atlee's sci-fi action film. The film also stars actor Deepika Padukone. The film is tentatively titled Project AA22 x A6. Not much has been revealed about the film yet.