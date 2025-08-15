Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara salutes Indian flag on Independence Day in adorable video. Watch

Tollywood actor Ram Charan took to social media on Friday to post an adorable video with his daughter Klin Kaara and wish fans a happy 79th Independence Day. The video shows the Indian flag hoisted at the actor’s Jubilee Hills residence and his 2-year-old daughter saluting it. Ram Charan posted a video with Klin Kaara on Independence Day.

Klin Kaara salutes Indian flag with dad Ram Charan

Ram posted a video on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy 79th Independence Day. Jai Hind.” The video begins by showing the Tiranga hoisted at his home. Soon, Ram points out the flag to his daughter Kaara and salutes it. Adorably, she salutes it too, apeing her father.

Ram also posted a picture of himself posing with all the staff who work for him and his dad, Chiranjeevi, near another flag hoisted at his home. Fans left comments under his post, calling him ‘mannem dora’ or ‘Alluri Sitaramaraju’ after his character in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Kaara was born on 20 June 2023, but her parents, Ram and Upasana Konidela, have yet to show her face. On her second birthday this year, she met her namesake tigress at the Hyderabad zoo. Ram and Upasana were friends for years before they dated and got engaged in 2011. They married in 2012 in Hyderabad in a close-knit wedding.

Recent work

After the success of RRR, expectations were high for Ram’s next film. Unfortunately, the Shankar-directed Game Changer failed to make a mark when it was released in January this year. While the actor was appreciated for his role as Appanna, it was not enough to save the film, which made ₹186.25 crore worldwide in its lifetime. Ram is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, which sees him in a rustic role. He has also said yes to a film by Sukumar, his second with him after Rangasthalam.