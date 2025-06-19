Divyenndu Sharma’s first look as the menacing Ram Bujji in Ram Charan's Peddi is out now

Peddi is one of the most awaited films in Telugu cinema as it has Ram Charan playing the main lead. Buchi Babu Sana, of Uppena fame, is directing this film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a massive scale. Mirzapur fame, Divyenndu Sharma, is playing the main villain in the film, while Kannada star Shivarajkumar has a pivotal role. Divyenndu Sharma's first look from Peddi

Divyenndu's first look affirms that cricket is crucial to Peddi

On the occasion of Divyenndu’s birthday on June 19, 2025, the makers of Peddi revealed his first look from the film. The young actor looks menacing in his role as Ram Bujji in the film. Divyenndu looks striking in the poster twirling a cricket ball in the air. One can clearly understand that the game of cricket is a crucial backdrop in the Ram Charan film.

Divyenndu made heads turn with his portrayal in Amazon Prime's Mirzapur series, and this caught the attention of director Buchi Babu. He wanted Divyendu to play the main villain at any cost, and here he is, looking menacing as Ram Bujji in the action drama. Divyenndu will have terrific scenes in the film. One of the unit members says that his role is going to be one of the biggest highlights of Peddi.

A teaser that was released a few weeks ago had Ram Charan playing a stylish cricket shot. A source close to the unit had revealed to us that the film is a period drama and is based on two rival gangs in a small village. Along with cricket, various other sports will be highlighted in the film.

AR Rahman is the composer of the film, which also has Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. She is yet to join the set, and this will be her first film with Ram Charan. A new schedule is on as of now, and very soon, the makers will be filming a massive action episode that will be shot against the backdrop of a moving train. A special set has also been put up in Hyderabad for the same.