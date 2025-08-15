Unseen picture of Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu from his birthday gets fans excited for SSMB 29

SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29 has to be one of the most-awaited films in India. The director has done everything he can to keep everything about the film under wraps, including not releasing any pictures of his lead stars, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran together. Now, a picture of Priyanka celebrating Mahesh’s birthday on 9 August has leaked online, much to fans’ delight. Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu were all smiles at the latter's birthday.

Unseen picture of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra

Fans posted pictures of Mahesh and Priyanka online, claiming that it was taken at Mahesh’s birthday party. Mahesh is dressed in a blue T-shirt and a grey cap, all smiles as he poses for a picture with Priyanka, who is dressed in white, and a few other people. “Superstar @urstrulyMahesh with @priyankachopra during birthday celebrations :) “ wrote one fan posting the picture. Another confirmed, writing, “Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad few days ago celebrating his birthday.”

Given that this is the first time Mahesh and Priyanka have been seen together, fans were thrilled to finally see a picture of them. One fan wrote, “Omg, finally a pic of them together. It's going to be super duper blockbuster globally.” Another wrote, “first time emo ilaa birthday celebrations movie team tho manodiki. (This is probably the first time our man has celebrated with the film’s team)” Another fan joked, “Andharini teesesi iddarine petti (bow emoji) add cheyyandi. (Remove everyone else from the picture but for these two and add a bow emoji).” Numerous others commented about how they can't wait for SSMB 29 now.

About SSMB 29

Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 will be an adventure film along the lines of Indiana Jones. Recently, the director announced that the film’s first glimpse will be released in November. He wrote, “Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice.”

A video of Mahesh and Prithviraj was leaked online when they shot for the film in Odisha earlier this year. Videos of Priyanka were also leaked, but they were near her hotel room and not from the film’s set.