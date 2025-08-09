Namrata Shirodkar has the sweetest wish for her ‘everything’, Mahesh Babu, on his 50th birthday

On actor Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday, his wife, former actor-model Namrata Shirodkar, took to Instagram to drop the sweetest wishes. Posting a picture of the whole family from their recent trip to Sri Lanka, Namrata called Mahesh her ‘everything’ and wrote about the fairytale life she leads with him. (Also Read: Wishes pour in for Mahesh Babu from Ram Charan, Jr NTR on 50th birthday; son Gautam calls him his ‘1st hero’) Mahesh Babu, Sitara, Gautam and Namrata Shirodkar from their recent vacation in Sri Lanka.

Namrata Shirodkar’s birthday wish for Mahesh Babu

Namrata posted a picture of their recent vacation. In the picture, Mahesh is holding their daughter Sitara in his arms, while their son Gautam stands beside them. Namrata is all smiles as she rests her cheek against Gautam’s shoulder. Sharing the picture, she wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to the man who makes life feel like a dream. My love, my strength, my everything. Love you always, @urstrulymahesh.”

Sitara and Gautam also had sweet birthday wishes for their dad. Sitara posted an old picture from when she was young with Mahesh, writing, “happy birthday to the best dad ever. i love u. #uncstatusachieved #grandunc.” Gautam wrote, “Always my first hero. Have the best birthday ever Nanna!” and posted a collage of pictures of them through the years. Wishes also poured in for Mahesh from fans and celebrities like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Adivi Sesh and others.

Mahesh and Namrata have been married since February 2005.

Upcoming work

Mahesh will soon star in SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29, which is rumoured to have been named Globe Trotter. Posting a first glimpse of the locket of Lord Shiva Mahesh wears in the film, Rajamouli promised fans an update in November. He wrote, “Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice.”

Both Mahesh and Rajamouli posted the first glimpse with the hashtag #GlobeTrotter, making fans wonder if that’s what the film will be called. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran also star in the film, which is already in production.