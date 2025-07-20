Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar share emotional posts as daughter Sitara clocks 13th birthday: 'You changed my world'

Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, shared emotional posts as their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni clocked a teenager. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, they shared pictures and penned sweet notes on her 13th birthday. Sitara's brother Gautam Ghattamaneni also shared a birthday post for her. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar wished daughter Sitara as she turned a teenager.

Mahesh Babu wishes daughter Sitara on 13th birthday

Mahesh shared a photo with Sitara from their recent Christmas celebrations. In the picture, Sitara made a goofy pose as Mahesh smiled, looking at her. Both of them were dressed in warm clothes.

Sharing the photo, Mahesh wrote, "And just like that… she’s a teenager! (Star with swirling line emoji) Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni. Always lighting up my life. Love you so much (red heart emoji)."

Namrata Shirodkar shares sweet note for Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar shared a carousel of photos with notes featuring Sitara as she wished her daughter. In the first photo, a baby Sitara posed in a pink dress. Namrata wrote on the picture, "You had me wrapped around your tiny fingers from day one..." The next photo showed Sitara smiling as she lay on the bed. She said, "That sweet smile only got brighter with time." Sharing another picture, she wrote, "Graceful, grounded, growing beautifully inside and out."

Sitara was seen decked up in another picture. Namrata said, "Now suddenly you're this confident, strong, young girl, and I'm just in awe." Sharing a picture featuring herself and Sitara, Namrata wrote, "Happy Birthday, my love!" She captioned the post, "No matter how big you get, you’ll always be the little hand that first held mine and changed my world forever…Happy Birthday @sitaraghattamaneni I love you."

Gautam too wished his sister

Gautam shared a picture collage with Sitara on his Instagram. He captioned it, "To the one who makes life more fun! Happy Birthday @sitaraghattamaneni (red heart emoji). Love you… (hug face emoji)." Mahesh and Namrata got married in 2005. They welcomed Gautam in 2006. Their daughter Sitara was born to them in 2012.