Wishes pour in for Mahesh Babu from Ram Charan, Jr NTR on 50th birthday; son Gautam calls him his ‘1st hero’

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu celebrated his 50th birthday on 9 August. Family members, including his children Sitara and Gautam, sister Manjula Ghattamaneni and sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar, and friends in the film industry, including Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR, poured in wishes for the actor. Take a look. Social media is filled with birthday wishes for Mahesh Babu from fans and celebs alike.(Mahesh Babu/ Instagram)

‘Always my first hero’, says Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam

Sitara posted an old picture of her and Mahesh from when she was little, writing, “happy birthday to the best dad ever. i love u. #uncstatusachieved #grandunc.” Gautam also posted a collage of pictures of them together taken through the years, writing, “Always my first hero. Have the best birthday ever Nanna!”

His sister, actor-producer Manjula, was happy that Mahesh’s birthday was on the same day as Raksha Bandhan. She posted a video of their memories through the years, writing, “What a beautiful coincidence! Today is Raksha Bandhan, a day that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister… And it's also the birthday of my little brother — Mahesh, my superstar !”

She added, “How special is that? A day meant to honor the love, protection, and unbreakable bond between siblings… And I get to celebrate you — someone who has always been my strength, my pride, and a constant source of love. Wishing you the happiest birthday! May you continue to shine, inspire, and touch hearts the way only you can. So much love to you today and always. Happy Birthday and Happy Rakhi, My little Brother!”

Mahesh’s sister-in-law Shilpa also penned a sweet note, writing, “Happy Birthday to the best brother-in-law ever!! You keep inspiring us all with your humility and grace. May your light keep shining brighter each year! Love you toooooooo much.”

‘You are the pride of Telugu cinema’, says Chiranjeevi

Wishing Mahesh on his 50th birthday, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Happy 50th, my dear SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer the beyond! You seem to grow younger with every passing year! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead and many, many happy returns!”

Jr NTR’s birthday wish read, “Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh Anna. Wishing you all the love and success…” while Ram Charan wrote, “Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh. Sending you lots of love and best wishes on this landmark birthday.” Calling him ‘chinnodu’ (younger one), Venkatesh posted a picture with Mahesh from their film Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, writing, “Happy birthday dearest @urstrulyMahesh! Today you turn 50 but you’ll forever be my Chinnodu. Your humor and kindness light up the hearts of so many... there’s truly no one like you. Keep smiling, special one. Can’t wait for the world to witness your magic in #SSMB29!”

Adivi Sesh wrote that he has gratitude for whatever Mahesh has done for him through the years, “Dear @urstrulyMahesh sir, Happy Golden Birthday. I will forever be filled with gratitude for everything you’ve done for me. The world and I love you for your wit, your charm and most importantly…your heart. You’ll always have me in your corner. Happy Birthday Sir.”

Director Sreenu Vaitla thought that Mahesh is carrying forward his father, the late Krishna’s stardom, writing, “Mahesh 50! it's unbelievable! I’m still stuck in the moment I first saw Mahesh in Poraatam. His dedication and passion are outstanding, and the only way to describe him is he’s a director’s dynamite.” He added, “Carrying forward his father’s superstardom and continuing to satisfy fans as a Superstar is not an easy task. As Krishna Garu always said, he has the aura of a Hollywood hero and now, that Aura is set to conquer the global box office with #SSMB29.”

Mahesh will soon star in SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled project which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.