Priyanka Chopra attends Jonas Brothers' New Jersey concert, goes ‘damn’ as Nick Jonas sings. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who recently travelled back home to the US from Hyderabad, attended the Jonas Brothers' concert at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a brief clip of her husband, singer Nick Jonas, performing on stage. Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers' show in New Jersey.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas singing at NJ concert

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown tour. In the video, Nick smiled as he sang. Sharing the clip, Priyanka simply wrote, “Damn (heart eyes emoji).”

The video was shared by a fan account on Instagram. Reacting to it, a person wrote, "It looks like he is looking for her in the audience." A comment read, "Cant wait to see her outfit. Hope she’s with Malti."

Jonas Brothers' recent show

Earlier this week, the Jonas Brothers made a return to their roots with a massive show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, where they kicked off their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour. On Sunday night, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas performed for a "sold-out crowd of 52,000 people," a moment Nick later called "a dream come true."

On Tuesday, Nick shared a heartfelt post on Instagram along with photos and videos from the concert. In the note, he reflected on the personal meaning of performing in his hometown and said it would take him "a few days, maybe weeks" to fully process the night. Priyanka reacted to his post with an adorable message in the comments, writing, "So proud," along with clapping emojis.

The show featured several guest performers, including Demi Lovato, All-American Rejects, Switchfoot, Jesse McCartney, Marshmello, and Dean Lewis.

The Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour consists of 52 concerts. The concert will conclude on November 14, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

About Priyanka's new projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. In India, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter. Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video.