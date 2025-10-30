‘My little Simi’s not so little anymore…’: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle gush over niece Simar Bhatia's debut in Ikkis trailer

The trailer for Ikkis , starring Agastya Nanda alongside Simar Bhatia, has dropped, and it’s already winning hearts across Bollywood. But beyond the film’s stirring story of courage, it’s also a special moment for the Kumar-Khanna family. The movie marks the debut of Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar, and the proud uncle wasted no time sharing his excitement.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay wrote, “My little Simi’s not so little anymore… from your living room performances to the big screen in #Ikkis, heart bursting with pride! @simarbhatia18 And Agastya, what screen presence! Wishing the whole team huge success.” His heartfelt note was soon followed by messages from Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and Suhana Khan, all celebrating the young debutante.

Twinkle Khanna, too, couldn’t contain her pride. Sharing Simar’s clip from the trailer, she wrote, “Our @simarbhatia18 now belongs to the world. So refreshingly natural. Well done, my talented little one ❤️.” Simar responded warmly, saying, “Thank you so much for this. People pay for your words. I just got blessed.”