‘My little Simi’s not so little anymore…’: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle gush over niece Simar Bhatia's debut in Ikkis trailer

The trailer for Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda alongside Simar Bhatia, has dropped, and it’s already winning hearts across Bollywood. But beyond the film’s stirring story of courage, it’s also a special moment for the Kumar-Khanna family. The movie marks the debut of Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar, and the proud uncle wasted no time sharing his excitement.
Taking to Instagram, Akshay wrote, “My little Simi’s not so little anymore… from your living room performances to the big screen in #Ikkis, heart bursting with pride! @simarbhatia18 And Agastya, what screen presence! Wishing the whole team huge success.” His heartfelt note was soon followed by messages from Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and Suhana Khan, all celebrating the young debutante.
Twinkle Khanna, too, couldn’t contain her pride. Sharing Simar’s clip from the trailer, she wrote, “Our @simarbhatia18 now belongs to the world. So refreshingly natural. Well done, my talented little one ❤️.” Simar responded warmly, saying, “Thank you so much for this. People pay for your words. I just got blessed.”
Who is Simar Bhatia?
Simar is the daughter of Akshay Kumar’s sister, Alka Bhatia. Known to be close to her uncle and aunt, she has long been part of the family’s inner circle. Akshay has often spoken fondly about her talent and now, with Ikkis, she’s making a powerful first impression on the big screen.
Inside the Ikkis trailer
Directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis follows the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Agastya Nanda plays the fearless 21-year-old soldier who goes to war with unmatched courage. The trailer opens with his vow to earn the next Param Vir Chakra for his regiment and offers glimpses of his inspiring journey — from his determination in training to his emotional moments with family and his eventual battle on the front lines.
Veteran actor Dharmendra stars as Arun’s grandfather, a proud war hero, while Jaideep Ahlawat plays a Pakistani officer who admits that Arun’s bravery is admired on both sides of the border. And for Simar, it’s the beginning of what looks like a bright and promising career.