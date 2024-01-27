 CRC's "The Growth Story of Noida" - An Event Showcasing Region's Noida's Development & Potential to be Premiered on CNBC - Hindustan Times
News / Business / CRC's "The Growth Story of Noida" - An Event Showcasing Region's Noida's Development & Potential to be Premiered on CNBC

CRC's "The Growth Story of Noida" - An Event Showcasing Region's Noida's Development & Potential to be Premiered on CNBC

ANI |
Jan 27, 2024 01:49 PM IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27: The recently hosted grand real estate event, "The Growth Story of Noida," presenting Noida as the nucleus of growth in Uttar Pradesh and Northern India, at CRC The Flagship in Sector 140A, Noida, organised by ICCPL, will premiere on CNBC on 27th January 2024, at 6:30 pm.

Speaking on the TV premiere, Salil Kumar, Director of Sales & Marketing at CRC Group, said, "It's a culmination of our effort to highlight Noida's development and its potential. Noida has been at the forefront of development for the last decade. Now, it has come to become the epicentre fuelling Northern India's economic growth. We are thankful to CNBC for taking our efforts forward."

"This telecast by India's leading business television channel, CNBC, is a proud moment for all of us. Like the event, the telecast of "The Growth Story of Noida" will bring awareness among real estate buyers, potential investors and policymakers on the region's immense potential," says Kunal Bhalla, CEO and Co-founder, CRC Group.

The event was attended by business and thought leaders from IPCs such as CBRE, Colliers India, Cushman & Wakefield, and tech giants like Genpact, HCL, Zurich (Noida International Airport), political representation from BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), Spectrum, and CRC Group. It aimed to highlight Noida's recent developmental strides, seek to understand the reason behind them and point towards the future direction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

