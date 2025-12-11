Candace Owens vs Erika Kirk heats up: podcaster compares TPUSA to BLM; 'positively absurd'

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens deepened the ongoing feud with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, after the latter decried conspiracy theories that had come up after her husband, Charlie's assassination. Erika Kirk called slammed conspiracy theories in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, and Candace Owens has hit back at the TPUSA CEO.(X/@IfindRetards, Getty Images via AFP)

Erika called it a ‘mind virus’ when on Fox News, and Owens made it clear on her podcast that she took the remarks to be directed at her. While Owens initially started off by saying that she felt Erika had ‘missed the mark’ with her remarks, the attacks progressive escalated.

Notably, Owens has been extremely vocal with her theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination. While authorities have announced that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah native, is in custody for the murder of Kirk after the September 10 shooting at Utah Valley University, Owens has kept suggesting there's more than meets the eye. In the process, she's pointed fingers at Israel, TPUSA's leadership, and the US military, all without a shred of proof to back up the claims.

Now, she's slammed Kirk's widow, Erika, for her comments on conspiracy theorists.

What Candace Owens said about TPUSA

Owens on December 10 wrote in a X post, “It is a positively ABSURD notion that you cannot critique a 150 million dollar organization because the CEO says they are like a family, and are grieving.”

She went on to continue, “It is the exact same emotional strategy deployed by BLM in the wake of George Floyd’s death, when I called out their shady financial dealings,” drawing a parallel between TPUSA and Black Lives Matter movement.

“I rejected it then and I wholly reject it now. Sorry,” Owens concluded.

She added in the comments, “I’m starting to think I have a learning disability because it’s been years and I cannot learn to be like these other hypocrites in politics who can call out David Hogg and BLM for using tragedy to shut down inquiry, but now think it’s EVIL when it comes to TPUSA," making sure people knew who the attack was directed towards.

Elsewhere, she also took a jibe at the ‘mind virus’ comment, saying “Candace-19 is spreading. To stay safe, please believe the billion dollar campaign of social media influencers reminding you to do your part and Trust the Feds.”

Owens added sarcastically, “Don’t go max, get the vax. It was a lone shooter on a roof with a magic bullet. We’re all in this together.”