Tyler Robinson case update: Judge allows cameras in Charlie Kirk shooting hearing; courtroom rules explained

Judge Tony F. Graf, Jr., presiding over Tyler Robinson's hearing, delivered a massive update on December 11. He allowed cameras inside the Utah County courtroom during the trial. However, the judge laid out some ground rules for the same. Tyler Robinson appeared in court for the first time in person after being charged in Charlie Kirk's assassination.(AP)

Robinson appeared in court in person for the first time after he was charged with murder following Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's shooting on September 10 at the Utah Valley University.

What judge said about allowing cameras

Judge Graf said that he found the act of banning cameras to be ‘disproportionate’ to the Robinson hearing. Meanwhile, he laid down some ground rules.

The judge said that transmission cannot begin until court is in session and must end as the court ends the session. The camera will be relocated from the defense table to where the bailiff is standing in the courtroom, he added. The judge also addressed the “transmission of shackles and remove the possibility of the capture of screens and the computers at the defense counsel's table as well”. He warned that any violation of the decorum order will lead to a banning of broadcast if the court so decided.

Also Read | America’s choice after the assassination of Charlie Kirk

During the hearing, he also addressed the issue of Robinson being in shackles, noting that this must be done in the least restrictive restraints. The judge reportedly reasoned that the charges filed against him were ‘extraordinarily serious’ and carried heavy consequences. Robinson was also allowed to appear in civilian clothes, and was photographed as such today.

“The court finds that Mr. Robinson's right to the presumption of innocence outweighs the minimal inconvenience of permitting civilian attire and Mr. Robinson shall be dressed as one who is presumed innocent,” Graf reportedly said during the ruling. Robinson has been formally charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, tampering with a witness, and violent offense committed in the presence of a child.