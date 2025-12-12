Erika Kirk gives one-word response to Candace Owens over Charlie Kirk death conspiracy theories

The gloves have come off. Erika Kirk is now directly addressing conservative podcaster Candace Owens regarding the conspiracy theories in the wake of her husband, Charlie Kirk's assassination. Erika, who became the Turning Point USA CEO after her husband and founder was slain, was speaking to Bari Weiss of CBS News, when she made the remark. Erika Kirk responded directly to podcaster Candace Owens over her conspiracies regarding Charlie Kirk.(X/@VividProwess)

The interview releases on December 13, but a snippet of the same was shared by CBS News on social media.

Erika Kirk had a single-word response when asked what she had to say to the likes of Candace Owens and others who were putting out ‘lies’ about Kirk's death into the world. Notably, Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 when attending an event at the Utah Valley University, and authorities subsequently arrested Tyler Robinson in the matter. The 22-year-old Utah native has been charged with murder and appeared in court today even.

Meanwhile, Owens, who was friends with Charlie Kirk at one point and was a member of TPUSA, has made numerous claims after the murder. She has alleged Israeli involvement, pointed to TPUSA leadership, and even raised questions about the US military being involved in Kirk's killing, all without providing any proof. Erika, in the past, has only addressed this issue indirectly, calling the conspiracies a ‘mind virus’, among other things. However, this time, she's chosen to address Owens directly.

What Erika Kirk said about Candace Owens

Erika Kirk was asked by Weiss about podcaster Candace Owens. Weiss said that Owens has been one of the ‘main peddlers’ of conspiracies adding that ‘she’s making a huge amount of money on it'.

“She's building her business off of these lies,” Weiss said, asking Erika if she had anything to say to Owens and other people peddling conspiracies. To this, Erika issued a one-word reply. “Stop,” the 37-year-old said. “That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop,” she added.

Erika Kirk vs Candace Owens

The snippet of Erika Kirk's interview comes after Owens spent a large part of the day attacking the TPUSA CEO and her organization. While first saying that she felt Erika had ‘missed the mark’ with her remarks about conspiracies, Owens soon escalated the attack, comparing TPUSA to the Black Lives Matter (BLM).