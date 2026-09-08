What is ‘Kirkaversary’ or ‘Kirkiversary’? Influencers slammed for Charlie Kirk trend as wife Erika pens emotional note

A page called MagaXtremist shared a video of a person intending to celebrate ‘Kirkaversary’ and wrote “Meet Heather Anne Odum Brunton. Last in the New Port Richey FL area. She is a felon and “recovering” drug addict who likes to dance & mock dead people. Apparently she works in assisted living as a CNA? She’s looking fwd to the Charlie Kirk #kirkaversary Disgusting.”

Several influencers have come under fire as they gear up for ‘Kirkaversary’ or ‘Kirkiversary’. The criticism mainly comes from conservative circles on social media and those who supported Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk .

Another remarked “These demons are gearing up to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination, calling it ‘Kirkaversary'." Yet another conservative page noted “Left-wing streamer and content creator with nearly 6 million TikTok followers laughs while telling her audience that anyone who wasn’t “giggling” about Charlie Kirk’s assassination the day it happened doesn’t get to celebrate this year. She’s branding the anniversary of his murder “Kirkaversary” and treating the celebration of a public killing like a joke.”

An individual also shared “$50 neck tattoos. Same place they shot him. On the anniversary. They named it “Kirkiversary.” If that doesn’t make your stomach turn, something is wrong with you.”

Also Read | Erika Kirk claps back at NY Times for ‘misrepresenting’ her views on marriage and kids, ‘On your death bed…’

So, what is ‘Kirkaversary’ or ‘Kirkiversary’ and why have the posts riled up sections of social media?

What is ‘Kirkaversary’ or 'Kirkiversary', when is it? ‘Kirkaversary’ or 'Kirkiversary' is a term being used by parts of social media to mark one year of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The conservative commentator who founded TPUSA was fatally shot while attending an organization-related event on September 10, 2025, at the Utah Valley University.

With September 10, a couple of days away, many have sought to mark the date of Kirk's assassination, a year on, and combined the word anniversary with the Kirk surname.

While September 10, 2026, will mark one year of Charlie Kirk's assassination, conservative pages and Kirk supporters have found the term ‘Kirkaversary’ or ‘Kirkiversary’ offensive, since they feel it takes the killing lightly.

How is TPUSA marking one year of Charlie Kirk's death? TPUSA is returning to the spot of the assassination one year after Kirk's killing. They will have a Freedom Built to Last Memorial at the UCCU Center on the campus of Utah Valley University (UVU) on September 10, 2026.

“The gathering will honor Charlie as a faith-filled husband, father, and defender of free speech with a memorial that serves as a deliberate act of remembrance and a call for students and supporters to continue his life’s work,” the site notes, and the event will punctuate a weeklong commemoration for Kirk. Glenn Beck and Frank Turek are expected to attend, though the event does not mention anything about current CEO and Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, attending.

Erika pens emotional note for Charlie Kirk Erika Kirk shared her ‘reflections on grief’ in a New York Times article and wrote on X "For all the things that divide us, grief is a universal language and a defining part of the human experience. At some point, every one of us will love someone we have to say an earthly goodbye to.

She added “I am still learning how to walk through each day carrying the grief I feel for my Charlie. Some days I have a vague understanding of God’s plan, others I don’t, but I trust Him completely. He is my only strength. I also know grief can be lonely, and sometimes hearing someone else put words to it makes us feel a little less alone. I wrote this for anyone who has lost someone they love, anyone sitting in grief now, and anyone who someday will. Suffering does not get the final word. Only God does.”

Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged with Charlie Kirk's murder but pleaded not guilty and will next appear in court on October 23, 2026, when the trial date is expected to be scheduled.