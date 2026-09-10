Braden Pontoli missing: 5 things about California music artist amid ongoing search; latest update as partner seeks help

Lei also shared a flyer with details about Pontoli and wrote “We are now beyond the 24 hour mark. Please help us escalate this case and bring Braden Pontoli home! All pertinent details are on this flyer.”

“Hi Santa Monican, please help me find my partner, Braden Pontoli. He was in Santa Monica for an in-person interview on Tuesday, 9/8 at around 10am. A police and missing person's report has been filed. We have not heard from him since - this is not typical behavior for him. If you've seen him anywhere in Santa Monica and nearby neighborhoods, please message me. Any tip is appreciated. Thank you,” Lei wrote .

Braden Pontoli, a California -based music artist, has been missing since Tuesday, September 8. His partner, Tommy Lei, issued an urgent plea on social media seeking help in finding Pontoli.

The poster notes that Pontoli was born on June 28, 1990 and is a white male with brown hair and eyes. His height is 5'11'' as per the flyer and Pontoli weighs around 200 lbs. He was seen in a blue button up, black trousers, and brown shoes. Pontoli was seen driving a Blue Nissan Kicks, whose license plate is listed as 8LSW685.

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Here's all you need to know about Braden Pontoli.

Who is Braden Pontoli? 5 things to know Pontoli is from Beaver, Pennsylvania but lives in Los Angeles, California, as per his Facebook profile. Pontoli lists one Tiffany Lambert Doyle as his cousin. Pontoli attended the Beaver Area Senior High School, before heading off to Baldwin Wallace University, where he studied music education. Pontoli is a musician, composer, conductor, and educator as per his Facebook profile, and he was in the MFA Performer-Composer Program at California Institute of the Arts. Pontoli started working at the Claremont United Methodist Church, directing choirs in 2025. He shared in a post, “I am honored and humbled to direct the wonderful choirs at Claremont United Methodist Church.”

People express fear amid the search for Braden Pontoli Several people shared experiences about Pontoli and urged others to help find the missing music artist.

“Braden started as a client and over the years became a friend. I’ve had the privilege of watching him and his partner grow and build so much together. It’s heartbreaking to know he is missing. Please share this post. Even one share could help reach the right person,” one wrote.

Another added “I’m freaking out! He’s such a wonderful person, so talented and kind.”

Pontoli's partner, Lei, had initially written “Hi friends, we need your help. I never thought I'd have to write or share a post this like this. Braden is currently missing and have been since 10am of Tuesday, 9/8, near or around the WeWork in Santa Monica, for an in-person interview. He left our house, fully dressed, at approximately 8:24am in Pasadena. When he arrived safely in Santa Monica, he texted me and reassured me he had made it safely. Hours then passed and I didn't hear from him. This is not typical of Braden's behavior at all. His family and I just want him to come back home safely. If you've seen him or heard from him recently, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. We love him so much and so dearly. My heart is breaking. Please help.”