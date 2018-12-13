Madhavan reveals his look as scientist Nambi Narayanan and internet is impressed

Actor R Madhavan’s next film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan and the actor has now shared his look from the film. Madhavan shared the photo dressed as the scientist where he is posing with Narayanan.

He captioned the picture, “@NambiNa69586681 So very tough to get to where you are sir, even merely look look-wise .. But doing my very very best ..@rocketryfilm @Tricolourfilm @vijaymoolan.”

Madhavan has gone grey for the film and sports a beard. While it doesn’t look completely like the scientist, the actor is getting there. The actor’s fans can’t get over the fact that Madhavan is able to pull off different looks. A fan asked, “@actormaddy How come u look outstanding in every look?”

Another wrote, “It’s about his (Narayanan Nambi) eyes. There’s absolute innocence, truth, and peace in his eyes. And have seen the same in your eyes. So if anyone can do this role, that’s YOU.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is co-directed by Anant Mahadevan and R Madhavan, marking the actor’s debut as a filmmaker. It will be released in Tamil, English, and Hindi. Earlier speaking about the film, Anant had said, “I heard about the ISRO spy case and how Nambi Narayanan, who was charged with espionage, fought to prove his innocence. When I met this gentleman, I learned the whole story behind his life. Unfortunately, it was the spy case that brought him to limelight whereas he should have been known for a much better reason.”

Nambi Narayanan was a scientist, head of ISRO’s promising Cryogenics Division, who was accused of trading India’s space secrets to foreign agents for money and other enticements. After 24 years, the scientist was cleared of all charges on September 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 19:52 IST