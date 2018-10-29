R Madhavan introduces Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, reveals why this story needs to be told

Actor R Madhavan on Monday took to Instagram to share videos in English, Hindi and Tamil in which he speaks about his upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of controversial scientist Narayanan Nambi and will be released in English, Tamil and Hindi. In the video, the Vikram Vedha actor also reveals that the teaser of the film will release on October 31 at 11.33 am.

“There are many stories in this world. Some you may have heard, while the others wouldn’t have reached your ears at all. However, there are some stories, which you must know because not knowing equals to your disinterest about our country. Nambi Narayanan - if you hear his story, see his achievements, you will be compelled to talk about it. Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, people who do not know about this will learn, people who think they know about this will be impressed. Watch the teaser of the film on October 31, at 11.33 am,” said Madhavan in the video.

Speaking about the film earlier, Madhavan had shared, “We are determined to do justice to the extraordinary life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. He is one of the many unsung heroes of our country who deserves to be anointed with a worthy film. And I can’t think of anyone more qualified than my friend Ananth Mahadevan. He has researched Narayanan’s life thoroughly before getting down to making the film.”

Who is Nambi Narayan?

The head of the ISRO’s promising Cryogenics Division, Nambi Narayan was tasked to scout for the cryogenic technology to propel the space programme to greater heights. He was arrested in 1994 for allegedly trading India’s space secrets to Pakistan. Kept in police custody for 50 days, the case was later transferred to the CBI.

The CBI later closed the case against him citing lack of evidence. Almost 24 years later, the Supreme Court said the charges against the scientist were trumped up by the Kerala Police.

