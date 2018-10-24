Savyasachi trailer: R Madhavan’s gruff villain is the star of this Naga Chaitanya film. Watch video

Naga Chaitanya starrer Savyasachi is finally on track to release soon and the makers shared the trailer of the film on Wednesday. The film stars Naga Chaitanya as the man who cannot keep his hands to himself, especially when dealing with matters of heart. He is leading a happy life with the woman he loves, played by Niddhi Aggerwal, till the villain of the piece, R Madhavan, comes knocking.

Savyasachi has the making of an action entertainer. The fight sequences in the film will be loud and will clearly pave way for Naga Chaitanya to become an action hero, especially after his last outing Shailaja Reddy Alludu, which performed moderately well at the box office.

The trailer of Savyasachi portrays R Madhavan as the bad guy and the conflict arises because of a girl child. We expect a sensible backstory given Madhavan’s image and his choice of films.

Savyasachi is directed by Chandu Mondeti, who worked with Chay before on the remake of Premam. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and the music for the film is composed by MM Keeravani. Bhumika Chawla will also play a pivotal role in the film slated to release on November 2.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 19:12 IST