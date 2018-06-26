Madhavan’s transformation for Maara goes viral. See photo

Actor Madhavan shared a before-after picture of himself on Monday that went viral. The Vikram Vedha actor has gone through a makeover for his upcoming film Maara. He captioned the picture, “Look test #Maara.. a transformation in 2 hrs ??Thanksss so much @samanthajagan @jammyfernando.”

While the before picture features Maddy in messy hair and heavy beard, he looks stunning after the makeover. Fans cannot help but melt over this transformation and they have also been commenting on the picture. One of them wrote, “Left side #hotnesspersonified +right side #hotnessoverload = #ijustdied.”

Another fan wrote, “Ur eyes sparkle when u have the charming boy next door look.” Maara is Madhavan’s upcoming film in Tamil after his blockbuster film Vikram Vedha, in which he played the role of a cop opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Madhavan will be reuniting with his Vikram Vedha co-star Shraddha Srinath for Maara, which is directed by debutante Dhilip who made the acclaimed short film Kalki. The music for Maara is composed by Ghibran, who is currently working on music for Vishwaroopam 2.

