Rocketry teaser: R Madhavan plays a scientist wronged by his nation

The first teaser for actor R Madhavan’s upcoming film Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, is out. It is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan.

The teaser begins with a rocket launch and some figures detailing how India was able to send a mission to Mars in just one attempt while USA and Russia took 19 and 16 attempts and almost double the cost. As the rocket takes to the sky, we zoom out to a man held captive behind bars, watching the rocket with sad eyes.

Madhavan took to Instagram on Monday to talk about his new film. “There are many personal stories in the world you would have heard about and many more you have no clue about. But there are a few stories knowing nothing about which means that you know very little about your nation.

“Nambi Narayanan’s story is one such story. Because when you hear this man’s story, and see his achievements, then I promise you will never be able to stay slient. Rocketry - The Nambi Effect... For those who don’t know will be aware and for those who think they know this will be a revelation.”

As a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Narayanan was in-charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) in 1996, and the Supreme Court of India declared him not guilty in 1998.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 12:13 IST