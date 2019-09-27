Sacred Games 2 scene involving Nawazuddin Siddiqui sparks Twitter meme fest
One of the scenes from the show is the latest obsession of netizens and they are dropping all sorts of memes using it as a template.
Netflix’s original series Sacred Games – both the seasons – has proved to be a perfect source of entertainment for many. Though the second season of the show has concluded, turns out, its effect is still prevailing – at least among meme-makers.
One of the scenes from the show is the latest obsession of netizens and they are dropping all sorts of memes using it as a template. The scene in question captures the reaction of the character Gaitonde, played by Siddiqui, of being exposed to light after being held captive for a long time.
The scene prompted tweeple to get creative and flood the micro-blogging site with varied memes. We have collected some of the funniest memes for you. Take a look:
When you unlock mom/dad phone pic.twitter.com/jZVdEhUYZA— 🆎 (@Woh_ladka) September 25, 2019
When someone show their teeth after chewing Happydent White pic.twitter.com/xE6jzBNzvq— How dare you Marwadi ? 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) September 25, 2019
When she upload her new DP with filters. pic.twitter.com/f9NcXZ9SkU— Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) September 25, 2019
Me after seeing your love and affection for me. pic.twitter.com/NL7CXAHEwW— Akram 👌🇮🇳 (@akramismm) September 25, 2019
What’s your version?
First Published: Sep 27, 2019 14:15 IST