Sacred Games 2 scene involving Nawazuddin Siddiqui sparks Twitter meme fest

One of the scenes from the show is the latest obsession of netizens and they are dropping all sorts of memes using it as a template.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The scene prompted tweeple to get creative.
The scene prompted tweeple to get creative. (Twitter/@Muaaaahrwadi)
         

Netflix’s original series Sacred Games – both the seasons – has proved to be a perfect source of entertainment for many. Though the second season of the show has concluded, turns out, its effect is still prevailing – at least among meme-makers.

One of the scenes from the show is the latest obsession of netizens and they are dropping all sorts of memes using it as a template. The scene in question captures the reaction of the character Gaitonde, played by Siddiqui, of being exposed to light after being held captive for a long time.

The scene prompted tweeple to get creative and flood the micro-blogging site with varied memes. We have collected some of the funniest memes for you. Take a look:

What’s your version?

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 14:15 IST

