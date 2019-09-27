Sacred Games 2 scene involving Nawazuddin Siddiqui sparks Twitter meme fest

it-s-viral

Netflix’s original series Sacred Games – both the seasons – has proved to be a perfect source of entertainment for many. Though the second season of the show has concluded, turns out, its effect is still prevailing – at least among meme-makers.

One of the scenes from the show is the latest obsession of netizens and they are dropping all sorts of memes using it as a template. The scene in question captures the reaction of the character Gaitonde, played by Siddiqui, of being exposed to light after being held captive for a long time.

The scene prompted tweeple to get creative and flood the micro-blogging site with varied memes. We have collected some of the funniest memes for you. Take a look:

When someone show their teeth after chewing Happydent White pic.twitter.com/xE6jzBNzvq — How dare you Marwadi ? 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) September 25, 2019

When she upload her new DP with filters. pic.twitter.com/f9NcXZ9SkU — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) September 25, 2019

Me after seeing your love and affection for me. pic.twitter.com/NL7CXAHEwW — Akram 👌🇮🇳 (@akramismm) September 25, 2019

What’s your version?

