When Neetu Kapoor had to convince Rishi Kapoor she’s not a fan, Alia Bhatt lavishes love on their Italian holiday pics

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:57 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who recently returned from the US after 11 months of treatment for cancer, is on a holiday with wife Neetu Kapoor. She shared images from the holiday while saying that Rishi was reluctant to get clicked.

Sharing the pictures, Neetu wrote, “How I have to convince him for a pic reminding him I’m not a fan minestrone soup cherry tomatoes and that perfect Italian coffee that hits the spot.” Alia Bhatt was among the first ones to like Neetu’s post.

Rishi Kapoor left for the US with Neetu in September last year after he was diagnosed with cancer. Son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia had paid them regular visits as did several Bollywood celebrities who met them in the US.

Earlier, speaking about fighting the disease alongside husband Rishi, Neetu had said, “He became like my child, and I wanted to do everything in my power that he should not be in pain; he should get whatever he wants.”

Rishi had also said, “A lot of credit goes to my wife Neetu who has been there as rock all through my medical wants and procedures. It’s been very time consuming. It would have been a different scenario if I was in India. My home is there, my family is there. But it’s a tough situation because you’re not home, you are in a different territory. But it has been dealt with. Not that we couldn’t have dealt with it in India but I had a certain problem that could only be dealt with here.”

Upon his return, Rishi was greeted with a grand welcome - Neetu had shared a picture of a huge balloon with the words, “Welcome Home Dad” written on it. She captioned the image, “This simple ballon has so much Warmth Love and belonging”. His kids, along with Alia Bhatt, hosted a party to celebrate his return. The party also marked Ranbir’s birthday.

