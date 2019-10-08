Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wrap party for 83 team: Couple plays cricket, dances to Kya Baat Hai. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:15 IST

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the perfect hosts to the team of their upcoming film ’83. The two threw a wrap up party for the film on Monday night, which was attended by the crew of the film.

Deepika and Ranveer arrived in co-ordinated outfits to the party. She wore a white single-shoulder top and blue high waist jeans with bright red pumps. Ranveer was seen in a white sweatshirt and grey pants. He also wore sunglasses to the party.

The couple posed for pictures together on a makeshift pitch, created for the photocall. Behind them, a large poster showed all the male actors from the film as they portray Team India from 1983 cricket World Cup. The film’s director Kabir Khan also attended the party with his wife and actor Mini Mathur. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala was also seen with his wife.

Deepika and Ranveer also played a tiny game of ‘air-cricket’. Ranveer swung his make-believe bat when a crew member threw him a nasty make-believe ball. Deepika appeared slouched behind Ranveer like a wicket keeper, unable to control her laughter.

A video from the night also showed Ranveer partying hard. He took to the bar and grooved to the music as everyone else looked at him from down below. Another video showed him dancing with Deepika and another guy to hit song Kya Baat Hai. Watch the videos here:

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing screen space in 83. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika plays Kapil’s wife Romi.

83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 09:13 IST