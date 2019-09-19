Rishi Kapoor gets warm welcome from best friends Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, Randhir Kapoor. See pic

bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor is back home and is busy mingling with his family and friends after a long time. The actor has now shared a picture from his get-together with Bollywood actors- brother Randhir Kapoor and friends Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan.

Sharing the epic pic on Twitter, Rishi wrote, “Thank you for the warm welcome!” All four of them can be seen posing for the camera with their hands on each other’s shoulders.

Their fans were delighted to see such a special picture and couldn’t stop praising it. A fan wrote, “Ek se Badhkar Ek (one better than the other).” Another wrote, “Friends are the Best!” A fan pointed out, “Wow! All the ppl mentioned in your book as your best friends. What a beautiful sight!”

Rakesh had earlier wished Rishi on his birthday this month, saying, “Waiting for your return.” Rishi had starred with Rakesh and Jeetendra in the 1980 film, Aap Ke Deewane. Rishi had also played a prominent role in Randhir Kapoor’s 1987 film, Khazana. Rishi and Jeetendra have worked together in quite a few film films including the 1978 film, Badalte Rishtey, 1987 film Sindoor and 1994 film, Ghar Ki Izzat.

Talking about his friends, Rishi had once told Times Now in an interview, “Jeetendra my dear friend, Rakesh Roshan my dear friend, they have never been acknowledged. Bechare 50 saal se upar woh log kaam kar rahe hain aur kiya hai. Aaj nahi kar rahe toh kya hua but kiya hai and jo unka samaya hai (Poor guys, they worked for 50 years. So what if they aren’t doing it now. What ever they have done...), they have worked so much for this country. What about them? And I am not bothered about myself. Jeetendra ne kitna...how much entertainment he has given this country.”

Rishi had returned to India along with wife Neetu Singh earlier this month. He was stationed in New York for 11 months for his cancer treatment. He had greeted the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport with a smile and announced on Twitter, “BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all!”

Rishi and Neetu had reached home to a pleasant surprise by their kids. Neetu had shared a picture of a huge balloon with the words, “Welcome Home Dad” written on it. She captioned the picture, “This simple ballon has so much Warmth Love and belonging”. Soon after his return, Rishi had met actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family for the Ganpati darshan.

