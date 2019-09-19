Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share unseen throwback pictures to wish ‘sister’ Danielle Jonas on her birthday. See here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:18 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra shares a very close bond with her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, who fondly refer themselves as the Jonas sisters (including their other sister-in-law Sophie Turner). On the occasion of Danielle’s birthday, Priyanka and their other family members shared warm wishes for her on Instagram.

Sharing a picture with her from an event, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday to this amazing woman! Very lucky to call you family!” The two can be seen in slit gowns, walking hand in hand, at a red carpet event.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Denise Jonas wish Danielle Jonas on her birthday.

Nick also shared a picture of her standing beside him at an event. Calling her his sister, he wrote, “Happiest of birthday to my sister @daniellejonas love you!”

The eldest of the Jonas brothers, Kevin Jonas made sure he made his wife’s birthday special by giving her a surprise. He gifted her a puppy and wished her on Instagram by sharing a romantic monochrome picture and a touching message that read, “You light up my life every minute of every day! I hope today I can make sure you know how much you are loved and cared about! I love you always and forever baby. Happy birthday! @daniellejonas.”

Danielle Jonas gets a birthday surprise.

Danielle later shared glimpses of how she rang in her birthday and with her ‘new baby’ who bonded with her in no time. Her mother-in-law Denise Jonas also wished her by sharing a picture of a photo frame with their picture on display. She wrote with it, “Happiest of birthdays to you my sweet Dil. Stil one of my favourite photos. I love you!”

Also read: IIFA Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh wins best actor for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt bags best actress for Raazi. Complete list of winners

Priyanka is set to begin promotions of her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink soon. The film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last weekend and received a four-minute-long standing ovation. After accompanying her team of director Shonali Bose and co-star Farhan Akhtar at the festival, Priyanka joined Nick for his birthday celebrations. She gave him a surprise by displaying a special birthday message for him in an empty football stadium and shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram account.

The Jonas Brothers are performing across various cities for their Happiness Begins Tour and are often joined by their wives at the concerts.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 09:17 IST