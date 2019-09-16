Aamir Khan congratulates Priyanka Chopra, Shonali Bose for Sky is Pink, says he can’t wait to see the film

bollywood

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan cannot wait to watch Priyanka Chopra-starrer The Sky Is Pink, which was received positively at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. Impressed after watching the trailer of the film, the actor took to social media to share a heartfelt note for the team.

Showering praises on the film's director Shonali Bose, the actor wrote, "Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film."

The Dangal actor also feels that Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim's performances will "wow" the audience. Khan also wished Siddharth Roy Kapur, one of the producers of the film.

He wrote, “I really liked this trailer. Cant wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira’s performances in the film will wow us. Sid, wishing you the best for your first independent film!”

The Sky Is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.

It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on October 11.

