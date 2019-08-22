Neetu Singh says Rishi Kapoor ‘became like my child’ during cancer treatment, he calls her ‘rock of Gibraltar’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:22 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor became like a child to his wife, Neetu Singh, while he underwent treatment for cancer in New York City. Neetu said in an interview to Times Now that she wished for no harm to befall her husband during the difficult time.

Describing herself as a ‘caretaker’, Neetu said, “He became like my child, and I wanted to do everything in my power that he should not be in pain; he should get whatever he wants.”

Rishi and Neetu, whom he described as his ‘Rock of Gibraltar’, have been stationed in NYC for close to a year. While they’ve been hesitant in discussing the cancer, Rishi told Times Now that the conversation about the dreaded illness has changed in recent years. Berating Bollywood’s treatment of cancer, Rishi continued, “We’ve ruined cancer by showing it so poorly in our films. Today it’s treatable.”

Rishi revealed that he was cancer-free in August. He told Hindustan Times, “One does not expect all this but you have to go through the process. You can’t just be mourning and not doing anything about it. You have to take charge of life and get things in control and deal with it. A lot of credit goes to my wife Neetu who has been there as rock all through my medical wants and procedures. It’s been very time consuming. It would have been a different scenario if I was in India. My home is there, my family is there. But it’s a tough situation because you’re not home, you are in a different territory. But it has been dealt with. Not that we couldn’t have dealt with it in India but I had a certain problem that could only be dealt with here.”

He told Mid-Day about the support his family provided him with, and said, “I have learnt to remain calm with my family and fans. I owe it to them; they have given me so much love and sent good wishes. Neetu has been my rock and has shouldered all the responsibilities. So has been my family, who would drop in to give me the strength to battle my illness.”

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 15:21 IST