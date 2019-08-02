Rishi Kapoor: ‘I am much better and free of cancer. It’s in remission so it’s just a natural process’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:34 IST

It’s been 10 months since Rishi Kapoor has been stationed in New York after he moved there in September last year. The 66 year old actor who has been receiving cancer treatment is now in remission. But the veteran actor is itching to be back to Mumbai - his city, his home and closer to family and friends.

“I miss work more than ever now. I’ve never had such a big break in my life and I’ve been working for 45 years. By the time I get back, it will be 11 months and it has been very long. But in a way I feel very fresh and geared up to do any kind of work. My batteries are all charged and I’m looking forward to facing the camera. I just hope I haven’t forgotten acting. Right now, I don’t know if my work will be welcomed or if people are going to trash me. When I was going through treatment, I had a few blood transfusions. And I told Neetu that I hope with the new blood, I haven’t forgotten acting,” he says, candidly.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor looks unrecognisable in this television ad from 1999. Watch video

While he has been away from home, one look at the actors social media profile and you’d know that his sense of humour is intact. His wife, Neetu has also been posting pictures with a lot of people from Bollywood who paid the actor a visit in New York. Rishi says he is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way. “For the first five months I was barely tweeting because I was in the hospital going through treatment. Only now I am much better and free of cancer. It’s in remission so it’s just a natural process. But I feel indebted to everyone who came to see me. I have no words to express the love, prayers and blessings I’ve had from my fans and friends through messages and various people. I have no words to express my joy.”

But clearly, he isn’t the one to be bogged down by a curve ball that life throws at him. He is recovering and raring to be back home and to work. “One does not expect all this but you have to go through the process. You can’t just be mourning and not doing anything about it. You have to take charge of life and get things in control and deal with it. A lot of credit goes to my wife Neetu who has been there as rock all through my medical wants and procedures. It’s been very time consuming. It would have been a different scenario if I was in India. My home is there, my family is there. But it’s a tough situation because you’re not home, you are in a different territory. But it has been dealt with. Not that we couldn’t have dealt with it in India but I had a certain problem that could only be dealt with here”, he explains.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 21:34 IST